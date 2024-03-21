Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 9 return date

Are you interested in wanting to learn more right away in regards to Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 9 at NBC? Rest assured, there is a lot to look forward to on the series from here on out!

Unfortunately, though, here is the bad news we have to share at present — you will be waiting a while to see what’s next. Just like with its two sister shows on Thursday night, the Christopher Meloni series is going to be off the air both next week as well as the week after. What’s the reason for that? Well, it seems as though it is tied mostly to the fact that NBC wants to have the show on the air during May sweeps, when ratings do tend to matter the most from an advertising point of view. This also does give the post-production team plenty of time in order to ensure that these episodes are ready and pretty much perfect at the same exact time — a process that, all things considered, really should not be rushed.

For the time being, there are no details as of yet about episode 9, and we hope that this is going to change in one week’s time. For now, we would just say that there is going to be an opportunity to see Stabler in a position that he is a little bit more familiar with — one where he is fully out on the streets again. We know that this has been a long road for him to get to this point, and it has been a tumultuous experience for him.

So looking beyond these next couple of episodes, is there going to be a chance at a season 5 renewal in the near future? We certainly think that it could be announced, but this is not some guarantee that it is a slam dunk! Viewers still need to watch; the more who do, the better the chance at an early order.

