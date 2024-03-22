When Calls the Heart season 11: Kevin McGarry looks ahead

The premiere of When Calls the Heart season 11 is just over two weeks from arriving on Hallmark Channel — are you ready for what lies ahead?

If you have seen some of the previews for the next chapter of the story already, there is one part of this you already know: A big chunk of this season is about Elizabeth and Nathan. Following her breakup with Lucas in season 10, there is a chance for her and the Mountie to gravitate close to each other. This does not necessarily feel like a coupling that will happen immediately, and that makes sense given all that has transpired. However, at the same time there are real arguments in place here as to why they are gravitating closer to each other, and it feels pretty clear where the story is heading.

As a matter of fact, Kevin McGarry seems to think that a lot of it is by design. Speaking on the matter further to Entertainment Tonight, the man behind Nathan had the following to say:

“I really feel like [Nathan] not finding a place, him not finding a partner, was deliberate. He was meant to kind of just wonder, while she was kind of moving forward with Lucas … I think it was always meant to be this and that they were meant to be endgame. And I really like how it’s been done.”

One of the things that can be rather fun at times with this is the slow build and if we had to make some sort of semi-bold prediction here, that will define a significant chunk of the story. After all, for much of the earlier part of the season we imagine a number of stories about Elizabeth working to further reinvent herself and who she wants to be. From there, you can get a little bit more into her relationship with the Mountie.

