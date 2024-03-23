NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 5: The big story for Lucy ahead

As we prepare for NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 5 on CBS this Monday, get set for some great stuff about Lucy! This is a big spotlight for the character, as we could learn more about her life while also seeing her in a life-or-death situation.

So how does Yasmine Al-Bustami describe the storyline ahead? Well, in a new interview with TVLine, she made it clear that she’s taking part in a mission that carries with it a handful of twists:

Oh, she always gets herself into some trouble, which I feel like she likes — though this time she wasn’t even trying to get into trouble, I will say! She’s detailing this Russian lady who is visiting the island, and she does not want to be on the mission because, on surface-level, it’s just boring. Like, she would rather be doing other things. This lady [Tatiana] would be considered Russian “royalty,” in a way, but she’s very controversial, so when she gets onto the island you see that she does not have fans. She’s met with resistance, and Lucy gets into some trouble with her.

This is an episode that will show more of how Lucy is able to think quickly out in the field, but it could also be really fun! Or, at least that’s how we like to think of stories with this character.

Ultimately, we are just grateful that a story like this is still existing this season, given the limited amount of episodes. That makes it so much harder for any character to get a moment in the sun, so we’ll take and celebrate some of these moments ultimately whenever they turn up.

Now, let’s just hope that the story itself has some closure, and that the character is going to be able to leave it fairly unscathed.

