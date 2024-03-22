Doctor Who season 14: Steven Moffat to write episode

After weeks of rumors about Steven Moffat writing an episode of Doctor Who season 14, isn’t it nice to have confirmation?

In a new post on Twitter, the sci-fi series’ official account made it 100% clear that Moffat did come back to pen an episode of Ncuti Gatwa’s first season as The Doctor. Moffat departed the series prior to the start of the Jodie Whittaker era, which also featured Chris Chibnall as showrunner. Moffat wrote a number of brilliant episodes during his time as the show’s boss, and we personally think that his landmark was delivering crazy out-of-left-field twists. This is also something that defined a lot of the work that he did on Sherlock alongside Mark Gatiss for so many years.

At the time of this writing, it is unclear what the exact story will be from Moffat’s episode, but we do love the graciousness of current EP Russell T. Davies in ensuring that this is something that could happen. It does open the door for other people in this position to come back and honestly, it feels like the more creative voices we have, the better off we’ll be. It is also one of the real joys that comes with there being standalone episodes — it allows for people to come in, do their own thing, and also step away.

If you love yourself some Doctor Who, then know that this is not the only opportunity we’re going to have to share news on the show the next few weeks. Per all accounts, it does appear as though some sort of trailer is going to be surfacing tomorrow. The series is premiering in May, albeit in a strange way where it streams on Disney+ prior to it airing on BBC One.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who, including some more teases on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see from Steven Moffat’s episode on Doctor Who season 14?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







