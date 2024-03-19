Doctor Who season 14: Blowback to release plan?

For everyone out there excited to see Doctor Who season 14 over on BBC One, there is a lot to be excited about across the board. There are going to be some great, imaginative stories here — that much is assured.

So what else is clear at this point? That there are a lot of people who are not altogether pleased with the way in which the story ahead is being released. For the first time we can remember, episodes are going to be available for streaming first on Disney+ internationally on Friday, May 10, prior to them being available in the UK on BBC One the next day. This has led to a lot of frustration for multiple reasons, including the idea of a landmark British show being available later in Britain than in other territories.

Also, we do think it is worth noting here that showrunner Russell T. Davies has liked social-media posts from people (see the Independent) who are unhappy with the change. While this is probably not going to change anything for this current season, could it down the road? You never know.

We will say that for us personally, we would rather that Doctor Who do something similar to what they did with the specials last year, where they were available to stream at around the same time they were airing in Britain. That way, nobody gets spoiled before anyone else. Even international viewers don’t want to stay up to the middle of the night to watch a specific show!

Unfortunately, this is a lot of what we are dealing with when it comes to the modern-day streaming world, where a lot of providers think that this is somehow better. Sure, it may be convenient and easy to promote, but is it actually the best thing for discussion and community-building? We don’t think so.

Related – A new Doctor Who trailer is coming soon

What do you most want to see moving into Doctor Who season 14, and what do you think about the release plan?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates very much on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







