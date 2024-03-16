Doctor Who season 14: Is a new trailer about to arrive?

This week, it was officially confirmed that Doctor Who season 14 will arrive on May 10 on Disney+ and May 11 on BBC One in the UK. That is certainly exciting news, but there is an additional question that goes along with it. When are we going to be seeing a new trailer?

As it turns out, that’s going to happen sooner rather than later! In the same Disney+ press release that announced the premiere date, the streaming service also acknowledged that a brand-new trailer is going to be made available on Friday, March 22. That means a chance to see new time periods, adventure, and a little bit of humor. There is also a new season 14 synopsis you can see below — it may not be the most revelatory in the world, but we welcome it nonetheless:

This season of “Doctor Who” follows the Doctor and Ruby Sunday through infinite adventures across time and space in the TARDIS. From the Regency era in England to war-torn futures, the duo champion the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes.

The roster of guest stars for this season includes Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma and Angela Wynter. Who knows? There could be some surprises beyond that? This is the first full season for Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and with Disney+ as a new international partner, this is also going to allow the show to go bigger and bolder when it comes to the budget.

Through it all, let’s just hope that the series maintains the soul of what we love so much — they have absolutely done a great job with that so far.

Related – See more news now regarding Doctor Who, including the eventual departure of Millie Gibson

What do you most want to see moving into Doctor Who season 14 on BBC One?

Are you still surprised that American audiences are getting the show first? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







