Why is Millie Gibson leaving Doctor Who, Ruby Sunday?

The most shocking bit of TV news today easily is coming courtesy of the world of Doctor Who. Why? Well, Millie Gibson is departing the show and Ruby Sunday, and you won’t be seeing much of her after the upcoming fourteenth season premiering in May.

Is it true that we’ve seen some companions only take part in the show for a single year? Absolutely, but something does still feel strange about this move, given how much uncertainty there was in the franchise prior to her and Ncuti Gatwa coming on board. We thought personally that we’d at least get a couple of years of The Doctor and Ruby off on adventures together; after all, continuity could help the show on its new streaming home in Disney+.

So why make this move? According to a report from The Mirror in the UK, this was seemingly the choice of showrunner Russell T. Davies. Gibson will appear in the upcoming season, but is not set for the upcoming Christmas Special. Meanwhile, a source claims that she’s basically done work on the show save for a few loose ends that need to be tied up:

“Millie Gibson has all but left now and there’s a brand new companion, which is really exciting … Russell is keeping things moving and isn’t letting the grass grow, that’s for sure.”

As we said previously, Varada Seethu is set to be the companion for the upcoming 15th season, which we hope will be on BBC One in addition to Disney+ at some point in 2025.

What’s next for Millie Gibson?

Our hope is for her to get to do some great things! We will at least say that the actress should be considered as a great candidate to be Supergirl in James Gunn’s upcoming DC Universe. Whether or not she will remains to be seen, but it feels like pretty perfect casting on the surface.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Gibson’s Doctor Who exit

Are you still shocked that Millie Gibson is leaving Doctor Who following her full-time role in season 14?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







