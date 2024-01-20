Doctor Who season 15: Varada Sethu replacing Millie Gibson

As we prepare to see Doctor Who season 14 on BBC One and/or Disney+, we already have news on season 15 that is absolutely stunning. As it turns out, there is someone else coming in as The Doctor’s companion, replacing Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) after just one season.

As first reported in the Daily Mail and confirmed by Variety, Andor actress Varada Sethu is going to be the new co-star alongside Ncuti Gatwa in the fifteenth season of the show. There has not been a lot of additional information about this new companion, whether it be a name or what the story around their arrival will be.

For now, the biggest surprise here has to do with the change-up happening after such a short period of time. While this is not the only time we have seen a companion change after only a year, we do still consider it somewhat unusual — especially when there are only two stars at the center of the show. (This is why we don’t view the changes during the Jodie Whittaker era in the same exact way.) With the way that The Doctor and Ruby were being promoted heading into the Christmas Special, we thought that this was going to be a pairing that was around for a little while longer.

Is it possible that this was always the plan for this generation of Doctor Who to change things up rather fast? It is possible, but we’ll have to wait and see what showrunner Russell T. Davies has to say about all of this.

For now, remember that the fourteenth season is going to premiere starting in May. There will be another Christmas Special at the end of this year (featuring Nicola Coughlan as a guest star). The fifteenth season is currently being shot in Wales, and there will be a chance to discuss it further soon.

