Doctor Who season 14: More on the Mrs. Flood mystery

Who is Mrs. Flood on Doctor Who? There are a handful of mysteries entering season 14, but this is an especially big one.

Here’s what we do know: She has close access to new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), and she also is familiar with the Tardis. Is she tied to an adversary on the show, including the mysterious “One Who Waits”? That is possible, but do not expect that there are going to be answers anytime soon.

Speaking on the aftershow Doctor Who Unleashed, here is what Anita Dobson (who plays the Mrs. Flood) character had to say:

Well, we’re sort of finding out about her as we go along. So, [so far], what you’ve seen is a friendly neighbor. What the future may be, no-one knows. Russell [T. Davies] is writing as we speak.

One of the things that we are well-aware of already is the oh-so-simple fact that not all of the storylines on this show are going to be addressed weekly when the show returns in May. We are going to have some standalone stories mixed with things that are a little bit more serialized, and we would say right now to prepare for that in advance.

Another key factor to remember

Doctor Who season 14 doesn’t have to tie together anything. We know that there’s at least one more season in the works right now and possibly more than that. The most important thing right now is that if the mystery continues, we have a good opportunity to see a number of interesting twists and turns along the way.

Hopefully, within the next few weeks we are going to get at least a premiere date for the next batch of episodes — and, if we are lucky, a larger promo all about what could be coming up. (We’ve been lucky to have a short trailer already!)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who, including a sneak peek for the season 14 premiere

What are you most excited to see entering the Doctor Who season 14 premiere?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







