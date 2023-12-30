Doctor Who season 14: Ncuti Gatwa on The One Who Waits

Is there a Big Bad to watch out for throughout Doctor Who season 14? For the time being, all signs point to it being a pretty mysterious entity known only as “The One Who Waits.”

What can we say about this character so far? Well, they’ve been referred to as the “boss” during the anniversary special, and this is the one person who not even the Toymaker wanted to challenge. It is pretty clear at this point that we’re talking here about someone who is extremely dangerous, but also someone who has no real interest in being out there or publicly showing their face … at least just yet.

Based on what Ncuti Gatwa had to say to TV Insider recently, there could eventually be a payoff to this story — just don’t expect it right away:

“…The magic of the show [is] that there are standalone episodes and always an overriding arc to the whole season that each little episode, it’s like Lego pieces. They’re slowly building up towards that.”

We don’t necessarily think that Russell T. Davies will be in any hurry to reveal some sort of enemy here and honestly, it is something that could carry through the next couple of years. Given the hype that has already been established here, you have to be able to deliver on all of it! We know that this is not going to be an altogether easy thing to do.

Is this villain a known entity?

It is possible, but it is worth noting that the plan this season is to give you both new foes and also some who are a little more familiar. That’s the right way to do this, at least from our vantage point. It’s a great way to keep everyone on their toes, right?

