The Way Home season 3 premiere date hopes after renewal

Following the big news earlier this week that The Way Home has been renewed for a season 3, why not discuss premiere dates? We certainly want more of the show at some point in the near future, though we realize that specific days and times can be hard to pin down.

For now, the best thing that we can do is start to narrow down when Hallmark Channel likely wants Chyler Leigh and the rest of the cast back — and it is hardly a surprise. Shows like this are at their best when they are annual events and, beyond that, when there is a solid understanding as to when people are going to be able to see them. With all of this in mind, our feeling is that you will be able to see the show back around January 2025.

Think about it this way — even with the tumultuous nature of the entertainment industry in 2023, season 2 of The Way Home was still able to be filmed and edited in plenty of time to come on the air this January. With this in mind, it is fair to assume that the third season is going to be ready in more than enough time. It is honestly hard to imagine why that wouldn’t be the case.

The only reason why there could seemingly be a delay here is in the event that Hallmark just decides that the show would be better off airing at a different point in the year. It would still be hard to understand any logical reason for that, but they have moved around dates before for another show in When Calls the Heart. It is why it’s hard to dispute anything for now.

One more thing to remember

There are a couple more episodes left this season! With that, who is to say what other twists and turns could be revealed?

When do you think we will be able to see The Way Home season 3 premiere at Hallmark Channel?

