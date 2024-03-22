NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 6 spoilers: LeVar Burton directs!

It may be true that you are waiting until Monday, April 1 in order to see NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 6 arrive on CBS. Luckily, you don’t have to wait anywhere near that long to get some more details — we have them for you now!

There are a couple of things that are exciting about “Operation Red Rabbit” from the get-go. For starters, you have a good name, and also a fun side-story that seemingly involves Sam Hanna as well as Kai. Did we mention that LeVar Burton also directed this one? It is hardly the first time that we’ve seen him take on this role in the franchise, but we do tend to love it when it happens.

To get a few more details on the story itself, take a look at the NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Operation Red Rabbit” – When the fiancée of a vanished naval officer seeks the help of NCIS, the team reveals his secrets go much deeper than she suspected. Meanwhile, Sam recruits Kai to be his wingman on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, April 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One of the crazier things to acknowledge here is that due to the shorter schedules brought on by the industry strikes, this is actually the kick-off to the second half of the season! There will probably still be another hiatus at some point between episode 6 and the finale, but there shouldn’t be too many, all things considered. Remember that the plan here does seem to be to have the show wrapping up in May.

