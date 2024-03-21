NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 5 promo: Is Lucy in danger?

After a long hiatus NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 5 is going to premiere on CBS this coming Monday, but that hardly means good news for Lucy Tara.

Based on the preview for what we’re seeing for “Serve and Protect,” it seems as though there will be a story that features this character out in a canyon after an incident with her vehicle — and her life could very well be on the line!

Of course, here is the good news: Not only is Lucy more than capable of taking on threats that come her way, but she is also going to have some help. Sam Hanna is still around, and that’s in addition to the actual team.

If you want a good Lucy spotlight story, this could be it! (Hopefully, one of the people who is deeply involved in the entire operation is Whistler — why wouldn’t we want that?)

So … why is Sam still around?

That is something that makes a lot of sense to wonder at the moment, especially since the only information we have at the moment is the word “Elite.” It is clear that this is some sort of super-secret project from the higher-ups, but we don’t exactly think that this is something that needs to be looked at with some overt look of suspicion. Sam is a great guy — that actually is the one tricky thing about this story. Sure, we understand why not having all the information may be frustrating for Tennant and the team, but he’s doing what he is for a reason! (Sam will ask Tennant for some sort of favor during all of this.)

