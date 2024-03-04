NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 5 return date: ‘Serve and Protect’

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get the NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 5 return date? Rest assured, we understand if you are eager for more!

Now, unfortunately, this is where we do have to share a bit of unfortunate news on that subject — there is no installment coming in seven days — and the same goes for the week after that. For now, the plan appears to be waiting until Monday, March 25 to see the series back with a story titled “Serve and Protect.”

What’s the reason for the break here? Well, some of it is a simple function of the fact that this show only has so many episodes in this strike-shortened season, and CBS wants to keep it on the air until May. By virtue of that, they are going to space things out a little bit.

So while it may stink having to wait a little while to see what’s next, isn’t it nice to be able to have a few more details on what’s next? We sure hope so! Just check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Serve and Protect” – NCIS is tasked to protect the daughter of a Russian oligarch carrying a deadly secret. Meanwhile, Sam asks Tennant for a favor, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, March 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What is this favor Sam is asking Tennant for? We have to wait and see, but we tend to think based on what we have seen so far that there is a specific arc that the writers are looking to bring for this character, and it is something that could span out for the bulk of this season.

What are you most excited to see entering NCIS: Hawaii season 3 episode 5 on AMC?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







