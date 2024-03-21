Is Kate Kennedy leaving Halo after season 1 finale: Is Kai dead?

Following the events of the Halo season 1 finale, is Kate Kennedy leaving the show? Is Kai’s fate up in the air in some way?

Well, we tend to think that an answer to this depends heavily on how you would describe “up in the air,” all things considered. Based on what we have seen on the show over the years, we tend to think that Kai is gone and that the character sacrificed herself by crashing into that Covenant vessel. If this is the end of the character, it is a worthy sacrifice, one that makes some sense for the arc of this character over the years.

However, at the same time Halo feels like one of those shows where there could be some sort of crazy way to bring Kennedy back, and we also know that this is the sort of show that will be willing to take whatever deviations they want with the source material. The Paramount+ series has yet to confirm that much as of yet, but that could change in the months ahead.

Now, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is that there is no renewal yet. That will be a big determining factor (obviously) in whatever we get the rest of the way. The other thing that we have to wonder about right now is even if there is, what the exact plans will. While losing characters can certainly be tough sometimes, simultaneously you also want to work in order to ensure that a sacrifice feels in some way earned. You don’t want to create a scenario long-term where nobody believes that a significant death will stick.

What did you think about the events of the Halo season 2 finale?

Do you think that Kai is fully gone, or are you coming up with some crazy twist ideas already? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

