Halo season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following the season 2 finale today on Paramount+, what are the chances that there is going to be a Halo season 3? Or, is the journey over already for the video-game adaptation?

If you do have a ton of questions over the future of the show, we get it — largely because the journey of the series has been so complicated already. The first season had a huge marketing campaign but in the end, was divisive among the show core fans of the source material. There were a lot of deviations from the source material, with many of them done for questionable reasons.

Has the second season been a nice step forward? We would argue so, especially the second half of it. While we did see Master Chief without his helmet far more than expected, at the same time there was a lot of lore thrown in and at the very least, it felt like there was a legitimate effort to honor the games. The action scenes were also pretty top-notch, which you would anticipate from a show like this.

Unfortunately, the jury is now out on a season 3. It has yet to been renewed or canceled by the streaming service, and odds are, there will be a lot of conversations behind the scenes about the future.

If there is one thing that the series has going for it now above all else, it is simply that there’s so much more story to tell. However, the threshold of viewers needed to justify the budget for Halo is likely higher than a lot of other streaming shows, and Paramount+ does not release any numbers publicly. Because of that, we are still in the dark as to what the future holds.

As for when a possible season 3 could air, let’s just say we’ll be waiting a while. The earliest we’d anticipate it is either late 2025 or early 2026, based at least on the timelines so far.

Do you think that we’re going to be seeing a Halo season 3 over at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







