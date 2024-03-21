Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date teased by Starz

After months of speculation Outlander season 7 episode 9 now has a return date … and it is so much later than expected.

Go ahead and consider this — the period drama finished shooting these episodes a long time ago and in theory, you’d love to think they would be ready to air at any given moment. Our sentiment for months was that we’d see them in roughly the same late spring / summer window that we saw for the first half of the season, but that is not the case.

In a post on Instagram today, Starz confirmed that it will be late fall before Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and the rest of the cast are back:

Just some of our faves behind-the-scenes during production of Season 7, Part 2. #Outlander officially returns this November on STARZ.

Who so late? It’s totally crazy, even if we know that this network is somewhat notorious for making people wait a long time to see some of their shows. Remember that this is the same network that made us wait over a year to see the final season of Hightown following it wrapping up production. Something somewhat-similar happened before that with Power Book IV: Force season 2.

What makes this particular reveal so frustrating

At least with Hightown and Force, we are talking about two shows that were premiering brand-new seasons after a long wait. Here, we are referring to what is technically the same season and because of that, it’s all the more baffling why you would have a break of well over a season. At this point, you should almost refer to this as season 8 and then make the announced season 8 into season 9. They may not actually do this, but we’re just venting our frustrations…

Odds are, we will get an exact premiere date, along with more news on what’s to come, at some point in the months ahead.

Are you shocked that Outlander season 7 episode 9 is not coming until November?

