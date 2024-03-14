Outlander season 8 filming imminent; what lies ahead?

At this point, we are nearing the beginning of the end when it comes to Outlander on Starz — and that is hard to consider. We still remember when the show was about to premiere season 1 and now, work on season 8 is imminent.

We do suppose that technically, work has already been done on the ten-episode final season, as we have seen a lot of work done behind the scenes to prepare for what lies ahead. Scripts have been written, costumes have been made, and much of the crew has been assembled. A couple of weeks ago there was a tease on the show’s official Instagram about filming coming up and beyond just that, there’s been chatter about everyone getting back to work for months now.

What is somewhat interesting here is that production on season 8 will be ongoing at the same time as the Blood of My Blood production. The question is which one will air first and how Starz is going to balance all of this out. They do still have eight more episodes of the seventh season that they’ve barely even discussed, which is certainly bizarre in its own way.

Given that Outlander the show is ending earlier in the story than the Diana Gabaldon source material, there are certainly going to be questions for a while about how all of this is going to end. We do anticipate that there will be trials and tribulations for the entire Fraser clan and yet, still opportunities for happiness. The biggest thing we want for Jamie, Claire, and everyone else is peace. They certainly deserve it after everything that they’ve gone through — this is a journey that has withstood multiple centuries as well as different continents — it really should end with a bang.

Odds are, we will have a chance to see season 8 in eighter summer 2025 or early 2026 — but that could always change.

