Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date: March 2024 update

What are the chances that we get to learn about an Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date over the course of March?

We should just start off by saying this: How long are the powers-that-be over at Starz going to make us all wait for something more? It has already been months since episode 8 aired and beyond just that, filming for the entire season has been done for a really long time. We should say that this is a network that has been notorious as of late for making you wait a really long time between the end of one season and the start of a new one. For example, we were stuck waiting over a year from the end of Hightown filming its final season to it eventually premiering.

With Outlander in particular, though, there is a method to the madness here. What Starz is trying to do here is space things out so that there’s never some huge Droughtlander between now and when the show actually comes to an end. Our sentiment right now is that season 7 will return in either the late spring or early summer, which means there is a chance that a return date will be announced this month! It could be accompanied by some sort of teaser, though we tend to think that a proper trailer will be revealed a little bit closer to the Caitriona Balfe – Sam Heughan show’s return.

As for what the story will be for season 7B, it really starts off with Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian heading back to Scotland to fulfill a promise. However, along the way the two may realize that nothing is quite as they remember it. Meanwhile, Roger will continue his epic journey through time in order to find Jemmy; odds are, it will be even more difficult than he ever imagined.

Meanwhile, Starz greenlit some time ago a season 8 for the show — and alas, it will serve as the end.

