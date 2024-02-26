Outlander: Blood of My Blood prequel casts Young Murtagh, others

As many of you may be aware at this point, the Outlander: Blood of My Blood prequel series is in production — and we have more casting news!

The network today made it clear that there are a number of new faces who are going to be a part of this world, which will be a prequel series for both Jamie and Claire’s parents. Some of the characters listed in the press release below are actually well-known already from Outlander itself, where we see them in a later period of their lives.

STARZ announced today key casting for several roles in “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” and fans of the “Outlander” universe will be very familiar with the characters, who played key parts in the early seasons of the flagship series. Joining Clan Fraser as a young Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser is Rory Alexander (Inland, “Pistol”), a role originated by Duncan LaCroix. Sam Retford (“Hoard,” “Ackley Bridge”) takes on the role of the headstrong Dougal MacKenzie, Séamus McLean Ross (“Rebus,” “Payback”) as his shrewd older brother Colum MacKenzie, and serving as their faithful advisor and voice of reason is Conor MacNeill (“The Tourist,” “Industry”) as a young Ned Gowan. These roles were originated by Graham McTavish, Gary Lewis and Bill Paterson respectively. The newest cast members join previously confirmed cast members Jeremy Irvine (“Henry Beauchamp”), Hermione Corfield (“Julia Moriston”), Jamie Roy (“Brian Fraser”), Harriet Slater (“Ellen MacKenzie”), and Tony Curran (“Lord Lovat”).

The premiere of Outlander: Blood of My Blood could come as early as next year — or, at least that’s what we hope! The second half of season 7 still has to air, and we expect it at some point a little bit later in the year. There is also the eighth and final season of the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe show, and we hope to have some other news on that sooner rather than later.

