Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date: February 2024 update

We certainly think that we’ve reached the point now where questions regarding Outlander season 7 episode 9 are only going to escalate. Why? Just consider the circumstances here!

For starters here, go ahead and remember the fact that the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series has actually been done with this show for a really long time. By virtue of this, we are now at a point where we are mostly just sitting around and waiting to hear more on when it will be back. They are planning season 8 and with that, are so far ahead of the game!

At this point, the only thing we are really waiting for is to see what Starz wants to do, and one thing that they have certainly taught us over the years is that this is the sort of thing that cannot be rushed. They tend to release shows whenever they deem it right for the schedule, and in this case, we wouldn’t be shocked if we are stuck waiting around until the summer — or, to be more specific, a similar timeframe to when we saw the show air the first half of the season last year.

Why wait that long? Well, the simple answer we can offer at the moment is fairly simple: Starz likely wants to space out the rest of the season so that there is not a super-long hiatus between season 7 and season 8. There is a method to their madness, and we tend to think that they will announce a return date two or three months before it actually arrives.

As for what lies ahead…

If you have not heard already, the second half of the season is going to revolve around Jamie and Claire heading back to Scotland with Young Ian. This is a place that holds so much meaning for them and yet, it will not be exactly what it once was.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Outlander, including the news about the prequel Blood of My Blood

What do you most want to see moving into Outlander season 7 episode 9, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are so many updates still coming here down the line.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







