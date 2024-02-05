Outlander: Blood of My Blood spoilers: Meet Jamie, Claire’s parents

With production now underway on the Outlander: Blood of My Blood prequel series, isn’t it nice to have a larger plethora of information all about it?

Well, let’s go ahead and note here that there are a few different things that are well worth your attention. For starters, it turns out that this story is going to be about more than just Jamie Fraser’s parents — you are also going to learn more about Claire’s at the same time! How all of this will work remains to be seen, mostly due to the fact that these are separate time periods and on paper, there won’t be many connections.

Now that we’ve said that, we are thrilled to know who is going to be playing some of these characters — and beyond just that, how many episodes we are going to see here.

STARZ announced today that production is underway on the first season of “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” a prequel series to its highly popular time-traveling drama, “Outlander.” As with the flagship series, the 10-episode season will be filmed in Scotland. STARZ has also confirmed the casting of four key roles in the series with Harriet Slater (“Pennyworth,” “Belgravia: The Next Chapter”), Jamie Roy (Condor’s Nest, Flowers and Honey), Hermione Corfield (The Road Dance, “We Hunt Together”), and Jeremy Irvine (War Horse, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) leading the cast.

As previously announced, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” will explore the lives and relationship of Jamie’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Slater) and Brian Fraser (Roy). STARZ confirmed today that the series will also explore the origin story of Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston (Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Irvine). The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie’s parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England.

One important thing to note here is that the words “first season” are thrown in here, meaning that this may not be some limited series. While there could eventually be a natural end date for a show like this, at the same time there is certainly a lot to explore. Given that we already care greatly about both Jamie and Claire, we are going to be immediately attached to her family … right? We sure hope so!

