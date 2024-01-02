Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date: January hopes

Now that we are in the month of January, are we on the cusp of learning an Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date? It goes without saying, but of course we want the show back as soon as possible. Add to this the fact that the remaining episodes have already been shot, and the cast is actually gearing up to start work on season 8.

So does all of this mean that we are going to get return-date news here soon? We’d love it but for now, things remain somewhat up in the air. We tend to think that Starz has a couple of options here. One is that they could bring the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series back in the spring, following the end of Hightown season 3 on Starz. Another option at the moment here is that they could just bring the show back again in the summer.

We do think that there’s a chance that you will see some sort of news on season 7 this month, but that doesn’t mean a precise return date. We wouldn’t be surprised if there is something similar that happens here to what we saw back in 2023, where we get an approximate window before things are narrowed down a little bit more. This just feels like a natural way for the network to do things, especially since it could stretch out the promotional period a little bit longer — isn’t the network going to want that?

As for what lies ahead moving into the remaining eight episodes this season, it will be as broad and expansive as ever. Remember here that Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian are now back in Scotland. Meanwhile, we could see Roger embarking further on his journey to locate Jemmy, which could be stuffed full of all sorts of challenges.

