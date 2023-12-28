Outlander season 8: Sam Heughan on ‘bittersweet’ goodbye

At some point early next year, filming will officially kick off on Outlander season 8 and as a result, we’ll be at the beginning of the end. As many of you likely know at this point, it is going to be the final season at Starz — though this is not necessarily the end of the franchise, with a prequel very much on its way.

We do understand anyone out there who is somewhat bummed-out that we aren’t going to get two more seasons to fully close out the story of Diana Gabaldon’s books but at the same time, eight seasons and ten years of a show is a tremendous blessing. Think about how few premium-cable series last this long and the idea of Outlander making it there is someone sensational.

In a new interview on BBC’s The One Show (watch on Instagram), you can hear Sam Heughan describing the challenges that are going to come with walking away from the series after so many years. While we know that he in particular will have no shortage of future projects, none of them may feel like home in the same exact way. This was a chance to work with the same cast and crew for such a long time, and they have a real opportunity to finish what they started. Just like it is rare for a show to go on for so many years, it is rare for a series to have a proper finale like this that can be plotted out far in advance.

As for when you will be able to see the end of the Outlander story on Starz, we personally do not expect it until we get around to some point in 2025. Because there are still eight more episodes to go in season 7, that is a pretty good reminder that nothing has to be rushed along.

