Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date: Hopes for the winter

Is there a chance that we are going to learn an Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date by the end of the winter?

There are absolutely a lot of great things worth saying here, but where should we start? Well, first and foremost, a good starting-off place is this: Noting that the Starz drama has been off the air for a while. Not only that, but the latest batch of episodes wrapped some time ago!

At this point, the only thing that we are really waiting for here is for Starz as a network to figure out when they want the show back. They have announced premiere dates already leading up to the launch of BMF in March, so we personally don’t see the show back before then. Given that the first half aired in the summer of 2023, our sentiment right now is that they are angling for a spring / summer 2024 return. That will allow plenty of space between the first and second parts of the season, and it also makes it so that there won’t be an enormous hiatus between the eighth and final season.

Despite the fact that Outlander will be ending before too long, we 100% believe that Starz is just as invested now in the future here as they have ever been. After all, we are talking about a show here that remains high-quality, and also still has at least one prequel coming and perhaps more spin-offs later on … or so we want. It is one of the most important properties that they have!

With all of this in mind, we do think there’s a pretty good chance we get some news before the end of the winter! Who knows? Starz could give us a tease or two over the next couple of weeks, if we are so lucky.

