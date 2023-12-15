Outlander season 8: Sam Heughan prepares for final episodes

As many of you more than likely know at this point, Outlander season 8 is going to be the final batch of episodes on Starz. Absolutely this is an emotional event, and there is a million percent no getting around that.

With this being said, at the same time we’ve got plenty of gratitude. This show has been one of the biggest hits of a generation and it is getting a chance to go out on its own terms. Sure, in some picture-perfect world it would have a chance to end with season 10 and we’d get a season for every book, but eight seasons is a LOT for a TV show in this era. Also, the writers and producers are going to have a chance here to craft their own ending and there is something very-much great that comes along with that.

If you head over to the official Instagram of Sam Heughan now, you can see a great behind-the-scenes video as pre-production is happening for the final batch of episodes. Just in case you were wondering how many costumes the show has, the simple answer is “a lot” — and it is all the more incredible when you see them lined up! This is a series that spares no expense, and absolutely we’re not shocked that these are every bit as fantastic as you would have hoped that they would be.

While it would be fun to sit here and try and pin down a specific Outlander season 8 premiere date, the only thing we can really say on this is that more than likely, we’re going to see it arrive in 2025. Meanwhile, there are still eight more episodes left in season 7, which wrapped filming many months ago! We still as viewers have a good 18 episodes left to watch in total, so at least this is not a show going anywhere in the super-immediate future.

