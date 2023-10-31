Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date: Hopes for November

As we get into the month of November, what more can we stand to learn when it comes to an Outlander season 7 episode 9? We know that there is a lot to be excited about here!

First and foremost here, we should note that the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series is going to be delivering the goods throughout the eight remaining episodes this season. Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian are going to be back in Scotland for the first time in ages and because of that, there is going to be a lot that is happening here as they confront their past. Sure, there will be a tremendous amount of nostalgia as we have a chance to see some familiar faces, but there will also still be challenges. After all, the Scotland they are returning to is not the same one that they were a part of once upon a time.

Beyond just this, we should also note here that back around Fraser’s Ridge, there is still a lot that is going on amidst the Revolutionary War, and that’s without mentioning Roger and his epic search for Jemmy.

Now … when are we going to have a chance to see all of this? That remains the mystery for the time being, as we imagine that over the course of the next few months, there will be an eagerness for more info. We’d love for a return date for part 2 to be announced in November, but for now, we’d say that is reasonably unlikely given that there’s been almost no chatter at all about it. If Starz does want to bring the show back in the spring, we at least think that we could learn something more in November.

Just go ahead and remember this at present: There is a season 8 coming that will serve as the final one. That is an event that is well-worth watching out for at the moment, and it is our hope that we will see it in 2025.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Outlander, including a few more details about what the future will hold

What do you most want to see moving into Outlander season 7 episode 9 on Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







