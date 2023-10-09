Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date: October hopes

Are we going to learn an Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date over the course of October? Is this a realistic thing to hope for?

Well, we should really start off here by noting that if you are wanting the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series back soon, it is really hard to blame you! Multiple weeks have gone by already since the midseason finale and we know already that there is some big stuff coming. Just think in terms of what we’re talking about here, whether it be Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian back in Scotland or Roger doing whatever he can in order to locate Jemmy.

Unfortunately, we do have a feeling that we’re going to be stuck waiting a good while longer to see this show back. There are seemingly no plans to announce a release date this most, largely because we know already that Outlander is not returning until 2024. With that in mind, there is no real need to get a return date on the books now unless they were planning to release it the first or second week in January. There is no real evidence that they are doing that right now.

For the time being, our feeling is that we could hear something more about the second part of the season when we get around to December, but honestly there are a handful of different components to it. One of the biggest ones is a simple matter of whether Starz wants this show out in the late winter / spring. Or, is there a situation here where they hold on to it a little longer? The real reason they may consider that is in the event that they want to stretch out their programming, especially since many things were delayed amidst the WGA strike.

