Outlander season 8: Where things stand after WGA strike

We know that Outlander season 8 is going to be the final season on Starz, and of course there is a lot of emotion that comes with that. This is a series that has been a part of all of our lives for the better part of a decade, and of course we want nothing more than to learn about how it is going to end!

Before we get to that, though, let’s also have another brief discussion here in regards to where things stand behind the scenes. With the WGA strike formally wrapping up this week, it means that the creative team can get back to work on prepping the final chapter. There obviously is still a great bit of work to be done before the final season starts filming, and we imagine that this is going to happen at some point in the new year.

While we know that there are many things story-wise (including the ending) that the network is not going to make us privy to in advance, there is at least one thing we can say with a certain measure of confidence right now: The cast and crew will take us on the journey. We think that the writers, Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, the crew, and everyone else knows how important Outlander is to the fan base.

We know that we are already prepared to get a little bit misty-eyed and no matter how the show concludes, we just how that is gives the Fraser family a little bit of happiness and peace. After all, don’t they deserve it after everything that they have gone through over the years!

Heck, there are still a lot of obstacles that Jamie and Claire will be facing in the next batch of episodes. Think about that for a moment — they are back in Scotland with Young Ian, so who knows what awaits them?

(Photo: Starz.)

