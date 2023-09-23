Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date: Fall reveal ahead?

Is there a chance that we will learn an Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date at some point before the end of the fall? We don’t think it is some jaw-dropper to say that we’d like to have that. We’d love to actually have a lot more news on the show’s future! Take, new photos of Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian in Scotland — or, how Roger is going to continue his search for Jemmy.

Now, unfortunately, we have to share some of the bad news — to date, Starz has been super-cagey when it comes to revealing anything when it comes to the back half of season 7, and we tend to think that this is a deliberate move on their part. After all, they don’t have to air the rest of the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe show’s most-recent season for some time. Sure, it has already been filmed, but they are likely thinking a lot about the long game here. They recognize that they need to stretch the show out, given that season 8 has not started production yet and may not for some time. Also, they could use these episodes to fill any gaps caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes here in America.

For now, let’s say this: If we do get some news on the second half of Outlander season 7, it will most likely be late in the year. We would be surprised if new episodes come back before spring 2024, especially Starz already has some other programming ahead that is set like Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Meanwhile, they have some other shows in Hightown and The Serpent Queen that have more episodes to air and yet, no exact return dates have been set for those as of yet.

The one thing that we can say with some confidence is this: The second part of season 7 will be stupendous, given that you’ll see the return of so many familiar faces and locations.

Also, remember that once upon a time, there was scuttlebutt that season 7 could be the final one. With that, the producers probably went all-out to make some great stuff happen here.

Related – Get some more discussion now on the eighth and final season of Outlander

What do you most want to see moving into Outlander season 7 episode 9?

When do you think it will actually air? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







