Outlander season 8: Lauren Lyle open to Marsali return

At the time of this writing, it feels like we are at least a good stretch of time away from Outlander season 8 starting production. The writing process has been pushed back, after all, in the wake of the WGA strike. While it is our hope that we see the final episodes premiere at some point in 2025, who is to say if that will happen or not?

For now, the thing that we can feel the happiest about is the oh-so-simple fact that there are eight more episodes of season 7 that have already been filmed, and we just have to wait around in order to see them.

Now before we go any further here, why not hear from a former cast member about a potential final-season return? Speaking to Digital Spy ahead of her new movie Mercy Falls, here here is what Lauren Lyle (Marsali) had to say:

“I feel like I’ve grown up on the show a little bit and I deeply love everyone on it, and I love the production, and I love our little family of four children that we have at the age of like twenty-something, and how we just pop them out seamlessly, and it’s just wonderful.

“I love César [Domboy, who plays Fergus] and I think he feels the same way. We both feel very connected to our characters, and especially with the fans. It feels like we’ve grown up with these fans.”

Of course, it would be fun to see Marsali back for more, but our hope for the future here goes beyond just that! Wouldn’t it also be nice to see appearances from Domboy, plus also a handful of other familiar faces from the first several years? We know that the curtain call of sorts is actually going to begin in the second half of season 7, as a handful of former cast members will return then. (Remember that once upon a time, there was discussion that season 7 could end up being the final one.)

