Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date: September hopes

We know that Outlander season 7 episode 9 is coming to Starz at some point in 2024, but when will we get a date? Is that going to happen at some point over the course of September?

Well, the first thing that we should say is that of course we would want the Caitriona Balfe – Sam Heughan series back, and sooner rather than later. We know that there are eight more episodes left this season, and also that these episodes have already filmed. That’s not something that you have to worry about. The larger question is just when we will get some further announcement about when Starz wants them on the air.

We should note that we’d be surprised (pleasantly so) if they are back in January, mostly because this is a network known for stretching things out. Given that the eighth and final season is not going to be coming back until most likely 2025 (at the earliest), that means that they are better off waiting until spring, more than likely, to air the remainder of season 7. We also know that Starz has already announced premiere dates up to March 3 with BMF, and the Diana Gabaldon adaptation is not among them.

When you consider all of this in its totality, the only sort of Outlander news we would expect over the next month is just a fun behind-the-scenes tease featuring the cast. We know that this social-media team tends to do a great job of making the show into a year-round event, even when it is not on the air. Let’s hope that this is a tradition that continues.

Also, that the second half of season 7 is as exciting and action-packed as everything that we have seen so far. How can it not be given that Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian are back in Scotland?

