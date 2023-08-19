Outlander season 8 premiere date: Should we count on 2025?

We do recognize that in some ways, it is probably ridiculous to even be thinking about an Outlander season 8 premiere date already. After all, we still have eight more episodes to think about from season 7! With that being said, though, we are acutely aware of the fact that season 8 is the final chapter and just on the basis of that alone, there is going to be a heightened awareness about it — and just about everything else associated with the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe show at the same time.

So do we have a sense as to what the plan is for the final season right now? Well, it is too early to have anything written down in permanent marker, but it feels fair to assume that production will probably begin at some point next year. A lot of things are on hold right now due to the WGA strike, but we hope that this changes within the weeks ahead. 2024 is obviously a big window, and it is fair to assume cameras will roll at that point and the cast and crew can prepare their goodbyes to the characters they love so much.

Since the remainder of Outlander season 7 is slated to come on at some point in the new year, that is going to give Starz the freedom to hold off on airing season 8 for a good while. That is also an asset in case there are any more massive, strike-related delays. It would take a long list of scheduling conflicts or work stoppages to delay the final season until 2026 — that is a timeframe we think is a little more likely for the prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood. We tend to think personally the flagship show will wrap up first, especially since we haven’t even heard any casting news for the prequel as of yet.

The main point of Blood of My Blood is to keep the spirit of the greater Diana Gabaldon universe alive. Also, there is a chance that we will get even more prequels and off-shoots beyond this. We just may need to exercise a certain amount of patience here first.

