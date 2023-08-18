Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date: Is January possible?

As so many of you more than likely know at this point, you are going to have a chance to see Outlander season 7 episode 9 in 2024. Now, the larger question here is rather simple: When in the new year are you going to see it?

We do think that there is going to be an innate desire to see more of Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and the rest of the cast back as early as possible. Also, it is worth noting that the entirety of the season has already been filmed, and that matters a lot when you remember that we are in this era of the SAG-AFTRA and DGA strikes slowing down productions.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s just go ahead and remind everyone that Starz isn’t in the same boat as a lot of other networks. They’ve been slow-playing their programming for most of the year, whether that be due to anticipation of the strike or a behind-the-scenes split between them and Lionsgate. They have a handful of shows left and with that in mind, they may not deem it necessary to rush Outlander back on the air.

With all of this in mind, we tend to think that a January return for season 7 feels unlikely. We are more inclined to think that we could see it back in late winter or early spring. The advantage that comes with doing this is simply that it will lessen the break between season 7 and the eighth and final chapter. The writing for that season has been delayed due to the strike and when you consider a lengthy production window that follows, we’re probably not getting it until 2025.

If there is one bit of advice we can hand down to everyone right now, it’s simply this: Exercise patience. You are going to need it.

