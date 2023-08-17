See Outlander star Sam Heughan in Starz’s The Couple Next Door

If there is one thing that we have learned about Starz these days, it is that they want to be in the Sam Heughan business. Sure, that can be said for his work on Outlander, but it also extends so much further than that.

Want more? Well, let’s just go ahead and share a few new details here about The Couple Next Door, the upcoming Channel 4 thriller that is also airing stateside on the aforementioned premium cable network in 2024. This is a show that has already wrapped production, and features a pretty fantastic cast including Jessica De Gouw of Arrow, How to Get Away with Murder alum Alfred Enoch, and then Eleanor Tomlinson, best known for her work on Poldark. The logline below gives you a pretty good sense of what the story is here…

When Evie (Tomlinson) and Pete (Enoch) move into an upscale neighborhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety. But soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Heughan) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (De Gouw). As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other and one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever…

Meanwhile, if you head over to TVLine, you can see some new photos of Heughan, Tomlinson, and much of the rest of the cast. It doesn’t give much away in terms of the story, but you do get a sense as to the show’s overall aesthetic.

When will this series come out in 2024?

We do think that Starz has an interesting decision on their hands here, mostly in that they could choose to release this in early 2024 to try and bridge the gap between Outlander season 7 part 1 and part 2. Or, they could release it after part 2, to keep people engaged until the eighth and final season arrives down the road.

Make no mistake — you can enjoy The Couple Next Door without even seeing a minute of Outlander. Yet, we do think the network knows that cross-promotion is successful, and they have been able to show with Men in Kilts that people will stay with Sam beyond just one show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the future of Outlander

Are you look forward to watching Sam Heughan on both Outlander and The Couple Next Door?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After that, come back around for some other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







