Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date: When will Starz share it?

Even though the first half of Outlander season 7 episode 9 only wrapped up a mere matter of days ago, do you think that is going to stop us from looking ahead? How can it, given that there are so many things to be excited for?

As we do try to look towards a possible return date for the Caitriona Balfe – Sam Heughan drama, it is clear already that the show will not be back this year. Beyond that, though, not a whole lot else has been revealed. This leads us to where things stand now, as we wonder whether or not we will even learn a date this year for when we will see the Frasers back on TV.

Is there a chance that we will get more details in the next few months? If that happens, we tend to think that it will not be until the end of the year. There is no real reason at all in order for things to be rushed, and we do tend to think that there is a major reason for them to reveal something until at least a few months before they are planning to bring it back.

Let’s just from it this way: If part two of season 7 is coming in March, then we could see an announcement in December. Otherwise, we are looking towards 2024 for even further news on the show’s future. Starz does have a lot of programming already thanks to the Power franchise, plus then also Hightown, Shining Vale, BMF, and a number of other shows. They are likely going to use the second half of the season in order to bridge the gap between where we are now and the eighth and final season.

When could we see season 8?

Well, personally we have a hard time imagining that it is going to be back before we get around to 2025. Filming has not started up, and we have to wait and see when that actually happens.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Outlander season 7 and what the future holds, per the show’s EPs

When do you think we are actually going to see Outlander season 7 episode 9 arrive on Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







