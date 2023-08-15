Outlander season 7 episode 9 spoilers: EP hints at huge events

Unfortunately, it is true that we are going to be waiting a good while to see Outlander season 7 episode 9 arrive over at Starz. We know that it won’t be this year and technically, we could even be waiting until we get around to the spring or even next summer.

Sure, we want it before then — let’s just make that clear! After all, episode 8 ended in such a big way with Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian heading back to Scotland. There is a lot to be intrigued about with that story alone, and that is before you even consider the fact that you have Roger heading back to the past with Buck MacKenzie.

What we’re trying to say here is to buckle your seatbelts and prepare for just about anything to unfold! To get a few more details, here is just some of what executive producer Maril Davis had to say on the subject in a new interview with the Radio Times:

“I’m just so excited for people to see it because there’s just so much crazy stuff that happens in the second half. I’ve been so pleased with how the first part of this season has been received but I just want to tell people to buckle their seatbelts because the second half is going to be even crazier … I’m just so proud of the writers for condensing all this material in the way they have and it’s been so fast paced. They’ve done such an amazing job of hitting all the high points, the second half does not disappoint.”

Just go ahead and remember this entering the upcoming episodes — once upon a time, there was a chance that season 7 could have been the end of the show! Because of that, things are going to be arguably bigger and more epic than they have ever been. They have to be. Still, we’re lucky to know now that the show is moving into the eighth and final season down the road.

