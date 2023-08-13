Outlander season 7 episode 9: Sam Heughan, cast look ahead

Based on the ending of Outlander season 7 episode 8 this weekend, it is pretty darn clear that great stuff is coming. Are we going to be stuck waiting for a while to see it? Sure, but we do get a sense that it will be worthwhile.

After all, just consider what we saw in the closing minutes: Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian are all back in Scotland! It’s a huge change for them, and also a seismic change for the story as characters will reevaluate both who they are and also where they stand in what is an increasingly ever-changing world.

If you head over to the link here, you can see Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and the rest of the cast talk about all of the main events of the midseason finale. (This was recorded prior to the events of the SAG-AFTRA strike.) There is, without a doubt, so much to dive into! You have the events of the Revolutionary War, the journey back overseas, and then also what’s going on with Roger and Bree as they prepare for Roger to go back through the stones. He has his own mission moving forward, and he will be accompanied by Buck MacKenzie along the way.

Hopefully, this video and the others Starz have put out so far will help to keep people locked-in and engaged through what is almost certainly going to be a pretty exhausting hiatus. Note that there is no firm return date yet for the second half, but we hope that it will arrive before the end of next spring.

As for season 8…

It is still coming, but we will have to wait a while for it to be shot given the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Good things come to those who wait — also, without question all actors and writers deserve to be paid their fair share.

(Photo: Starz.)

