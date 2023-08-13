Outlander season 7 part 2 spoilers: Graham McTavish returning

Even though Graham McTavish was unable to reprise his role as Buck MacKenzie on Outlander season 7 part 1 due to scheduling conflicts, we do have good news for part 2! You are going to see the oh-so-familiar face back on the show, and in the iconic role of Dougal who made his presence felt in the early seasons.

So why bring him back now? Well, some of it has to be due to some characters being back in Scotland. Beyond just that, it may also be due to the show playing around with time a little bit. After all, we also know that Lotte Verbeek is also going to be returning as Geillis Duncan at some point before part 2 wraps up.

In speaking about these familiar faces and more of what lies ahead, here is some of what executive producer Maril Davis noted in a chat with TV Guide:

“These are some of our OG cast members … Lotte and Graham were with us since the beginning and to have them come back is always fun because they are lovely people. Even for Caitriona and Sam, seeing those familiar faces that they started with is nice. For a little while, I think it was a little bit lonely for them after Culloden and just how many of those people didn’t make it. Since then, we have gotten so many new cast members. But to bring back some of the OG cast members is fun for the fans –– and for us as fans.”

Davis also notes in the same interview that the series will also be revisiting some locations that you have not seen since the early days, and there is probably some intentionality in that. Remember that once upon a time, there was speculation that this could be the final season; Davis even told us this leading up to the premiere earlier this year. Because of this, the creative team may have been more eager to give fans as much nostalgia as possible.

