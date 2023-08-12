Outlander season 7 episode 9 spoilers: EP on Jamie, Claire’s future

As we do work to prepare ourselves for Outlander season 7 episode 9 at some point in 2024, are the stakes higher than ever? It’s hard to say that for sure, but that is mostly because the stakes are almost always high with these characters! Why would we think that they would be any different now?

Well, one of the most important things that we can say entering the new era for Jamie and Claire Fraser is that they’ve now found themselves back in Scotland, where they are fulfilling a vow and with that, also getting away from the war. On paper, can’t you argue that these are great things? Sure, but the reality that the two find there is not going to be anything close to what they would expect. As a matter of fact, it could lead to more trouble than either one of them could possibly imagine.

Want to know a little bit more all about this? Then we suggest that you check out what executive producer Maril Davis had to say to TV Insider:

You know what they say: You can never go home again. When we come back, we will see that things have changed and surprises await. It’s a very bittersweet time. Jamie and Claire are never safe. Trouble finds the Frasers, and the back half [of the season] is insane. Once again, their worst fears are realized. Something happens that could tear them apart. I don’t know if Jamie and Claire can recover from it.

Of course, we tend to think personally that Jamie and Claire can recover from it, largely because we are of the belief that the two can recover from almost anything and it feels absolutely insane to even think otherwise. Yet, Davis probably knows that we think that, so the mere suggestion of her saying something like this should be an indication as to how crazy things could ultimately become at the end of the day here.

