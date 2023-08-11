Outlander season 7 episode 9 promo: Will Roger find Jemmy?

Late last night Starz shared the first teaser for Outlander season 7 episode 9, and we do think there is a lot to prepare for here.

First things first, consider this: The epic mission that Roger and Buck now find themselves on. They are heading back to the past to find Rob Cameron and Jemmy, and we now have a better understanding as to why he wanted to do this in the first place. Clearly, he wants to do whatever he can in order to get that gold. It’s still a pretty big risk for him to take, though, right? That’s at least the way in which we’re looking at it for the time being, but we do tend to imagine that this is all going to lead eventually to some sort of super-epic showdown between parties.

As for what else the teaser seems to indicate, you are going to get a lot more story from Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian. We know that there’s a good chance that they will return to America eventually, but the intention here remains for them to fulfill a longstanding promise … but also encounter some other trouble along the way.

Just remember this — at the end of the teaser, there was a suggestion that a “storm” is coming. Does this mean some ghosts from the past, or some new problems that are arising back in Scotland? Anything is possible … at least for those who are not familiar with the books.

Now, the teaser did not indicate a return date beyond 2024 — the entirety of season 7 finished filming months ago, so you do not have to worry at all about what’s coming up when it comes to that. It is more about when Starz wants it on the schedule.

