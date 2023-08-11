Outlander season 7 episode 8: Did Jamie, Claire leave the war?

Following tonight’s Outlander season 7 episode 8 on Starz, it is clear that everything for Jamie and Claire Fraser had changed all over again.

Are we going to see the two back in America at some point? We would count on it, but at the end of the midseason finale, the two ended up making it back to Scotland after so many years. This was a chance for a promise to be fulfilled, and the music in these closing minutes was all sorts of emotional. The nostalgia for so many people at this point has to be running over, given that it has been SO many years since we have seen the Frasers, plus Young Ian, back in this part of the world.

What will they do there? The teaser at the end of the episode failed to give a whole lot away, but we imagine that there will be drama, despair, but also still romance and hope. Little do they know that at the same time that they are in Scotland, Roger will be heading back to the past in order to try and locate Jemmy.

In heading out to Scotland, this also means that Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and John Bell’s characters are evading the war. It also keeps them further out of the history books and things could move forward as they should. The American cause will eventually win out, and we will see what happens on the other side.

As we do move further and further into the remainder of the series, we should go ahead and note that we could be venturing into uncharted territory at some point. While the road map is established by the Diana Gabaldon books, at the same time there is still likely to be a different ending here.

