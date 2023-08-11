Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date hopes over at Starz

Following the big episode tonight on Starz, do you want to get the Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date? If so, we understand. There is so much to look forward to!

Of course, at the same time we also know that we are slowly building towards some sort of serious endgame here. There are eight episodes in the second half of this season, and then the ten-episode season 8. After that, we’re at the end. For a long time, we never imagined that we’d have to think about the finish line for the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series. Or, at the very least, we deluded ourselves into this idea that it was somehow really far away and we would not have to think about it. That’s changing now.

So when will Starz actually bring the show back? Well, we know with 100% certainty it’s not going to be this year — and there is some flexibility when it comes to a start date in 2024. While the entirety of this season is already filmed, the network may be patient to air it since they have so many other shows on the docket. Think of it like this — there are three different Power spin-offs that have full seasons in the can, plus an additional season of P-Valley and BMF. That’s in addition to some other projects that don’t pull big numbers. They may also wait on Outlander depending on how long the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last, since it could leave them without a lot of shows for a significant stretch of time.

For now, just know this — the remainder of Outlander season 7 is going to be big, broad, epic, and emotional. There was a time when the producers thought this could be the final season, so it may have been written with some closure in mind.

Also, remember this

We do have a prequel series that will be coming at some point! While the flagship show may be ending at some point, there will be some other good stuff coming eventually.

