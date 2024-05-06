American Idol: Julia Gagnon, McKenna Faith Breinholt eliminated

Moving into tonight’s American Idol 22 episode, we knew that the top 7 would eventually become a top 5. Some people would be unhappy — that is inevitable. This is where eliminations start to get really hard!

With that in mind, we certainly think that a lot of people out there are frustrated that McKenna Faith Breinholt and Julia Gagnon were eliminated from the show. Julia had one of the strongest auditions of the entire season and by virtue of that, we thought she’d be a lock for the top five. That didn’t happen. She had one of the most consistent voices of the entire season, but this is a reminder that Idol is a popularity contest first and foremost. Our philosophy is that if Julia was going to be eliminated tonight, she wasn’t going to win the show, anyway. That is the sad truth about the situation.

We know that according to social media, Emmy Russell is the most controversial contestant who is still a part of the competition. We do think that she’s talented, but is she the strongest overall vocalist? Not necessarily. We know that her famous family may get her some votes, but we also do think that it’s the style of music that she sings. That is as big of a component to her success, and the voting process is often fairly complicated in general.

One more thing that we’ll say here is rather simple — is this one of the most divided seasons in general? This is not anywhere close in our mind to what we had last year, where it was pretty clear from the get-go not just who was going to win the show, but how it was all going to happen. Let’s just hope that the rest of the season is competitive and beyond just that, that we have a chance to get some memorable performances.

What do you think about tonight’s American Idol results, and did the right person go home?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







