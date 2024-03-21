Law & Order: SVU season 26 renewal official; premiere date hopes

Law & Order: SVU continues to make history. After all, it now has a season 26!

Today, it was officially renewed that the long-running and super-successful Mariska Hargitay series is going to get another batch of episodes. While this is of course thrilling and expected, we also don’t want to take it for granted. This is already the longest-running primetime scripted drama ever, and it does continue to make you wonder how long it could go. Is a season 30 possible? At this point, we’d love to see that happen!

While we do say that, we’re also in a spot now where we really just want to see Law & Order: SVU go as long as Hargitay wants it to. She is the chief engine behind the scenes, and she recognizes better than anyone how important Olivia Benson is as a figure for survivors. This show is more than just individual cases every week — it stands for something that you do not see elsewhere in the TV world on this level.

Now when we are looking towards the future for season 26, it is important to note that more than likely, the plan is for it to come back on the air at some point this fall. Sure, we recognize that such a debut may or may not happen, but this is what NBC ideally would like to see. Everything this year was simply the consequences of the AMPTP dragging their feet when it comes to WGA and SAG-AFTRA negotiations. We do think it would be great to get around 18-22 episodes moving forward, and to have a season that allows for a lot of the cast to have many spectacular moments over time.

An official season 26 premiere date is likely to be announced at some point in the summer.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

