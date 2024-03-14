Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 8: ‘Third Man Syndrome’

Next week on Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 8, you are going to have a chance to see a story titled “Third Man Syndrome.” So, what exactly is third man syndrome? For those curious, it is something where people believe that there is another, mysterious person there offering support or guidance when they are not. It is something that often happens to people who are isolated or are in grave danger.

As you would imagine at this point, let’s just say that it will be integral to what is coming up in this case, as Benson finds herself in a spot where her sympathetic side could be key in order to solve a case.

Below, you can get a few more bits and pieces of info courtesy of the Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 8 synopsis below:

03/21/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A brutal assault in the street leads Carisi to pursue hate crime charges. Benson must support a homebound witness too scared to speak up.

Will Carisi be successful in his efforts? That feels, for now, like what could be among the most interesting and topical story that we’ve had for the character. As for what Benson is going through here, the only thing we can say with confidence is that Mariska Hargitay is going to be amazing here. (Here’s a reminder — for some reason, she hasn’t gotten anywhere near the awards love she deserves over the past decade.)

What is coming up after the fact here?

That remains to be seen, as NBC has not said too much when it comes to what is happening on March 28. Still, it feels like the plan still remains for us to get a 13-episode season here, and we tend to think that just about every character will have some sort of moment in the sun.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

