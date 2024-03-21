NCIS: Origins spoilers: Who is playing Mike Franks?

Today, the folks at CBS answered a key question when it comes to their NCIS: Origins prequel series — the casting for Mike Franks.

If you have been a longtime viewer of the original show, then you know already just how essential this character is in the origin story for Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) — he is also someone played on said show by Muse Watson. With that, there is a template-of-sorts for a new actor to follow, even if you probably want to bring some of your own flair to the role at the same time.

Now that we’ve lined all of that up, let’s get more into casting, shall we? According to a report from Deadline, Kyle Schmid is going to be playing this part on the prequel. Here is how this character is reportedly being described for the prequel:

Schmid’s Special Agent Mike Franks is a proud Texan who all but showers in his cowboy boots and sports a perfectly coiffed mustache that’s as thick as his skin. As showcased on NCIS, Franks is a born leader with an unwavering moral compass who’s determined to find justice by any means necessary.

What we do think is rather interesting about this prequel is that rather than relying on any big names, Origins has gone with either character actors or relative unknowns for some of the main parts. You can argue that since the characters are the stars of the show, this may not matter as much — of course, it may also make the show a little more cost-effective at a time where a lot of networks are looking to be just that to a certain degree.

There is no premiere date for the prequel yet, but we anticipate it arriving as early as this fall.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

