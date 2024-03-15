NCIS: Origins spoilers: Who is Lala Dominguez?

As we wait to see the NCIS: Origins premiere on CBS, are you ready to meet another important character? Obviously, much of the story here is going to revolve around a younger version of Jethro Gibbs, played here by Austin Stowell. Mike Franks is also going to appear, and now we have a brand new character coming on board.

According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to be seeing Mariel Molino come on board now as the female lead for the show. She is playing Special Agent Lala Dominguez, described as “a former Marine who navigates her 1990s male-dominated field with a steely resolve and a dark sense of humor. When a tormented Leroy Jethro Gibbs joins her team, the ensuing story between these two enigmatic outsiders is filled with sparks and turns that will keep the audience guessing.”

How much are we really going to be left to guess about this? Well, a part of what makes this situation so strange at the moment is that we already know how the story ends and with that, there’s really not all that much in the way of suspense here. Gibbs does get married three times, and we already know the names of all of them — Dominguez is not on the list. For those wondering, this prequel is set following the death of Gibbs’ first wife and their daughter. This means that this will be an especially tortured version of the character, and we tend to imagine that a lot of the series will be about him working to find a new place for himself in life.

There is no official date for the prequel yet and while we’d love to sit here and say that you are going to see it back in the fall, how can we say anything for sure? That info will come out in May.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

