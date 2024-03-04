NCIS: Origins spoilers: Who is playing young Jethro Gibbs?

As we await the launch of NCIS: Origins on CBS during the 2024-25 season, there is one burning question that can be revealed: Who is playing young Gibbs on the prequel series.

According to a new report from Deadline, Catch-22 alum Austin Stowell has been brought on board to playing Jethro during an earlier period of his life. Here is what the logline works to spell out:

…The new series begins in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and chronicles Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ younger years. In the series, Gibbs (Stowell) starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks.

Mark Harmon will be present on Origins both as a narrator and executive producer; his son Sean Harmon (who also played a younger Gibbs on the flagship show) is also set to be an EP.

Casting Stowell is an interesting choice. Rather than opting to lead on a big name, CBS and the producers are going here with an under-the-radar performer who is hardly familiar to mainstream audiences. He could prove to be nothing short of fantastic. However, at the same time this is a situation where we are not going to be able to know until we actually see some footage.

One of the things that is the most exciting about this show, at least for now, is how it seems to be going for a somewhat more serialized approach. This could prove to be rather vital if you consider how this show has to go from point A to point B.

Hopefully, there are some more updates coming soon on Origins, including when we could learn who is playing the younger version of Franks.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

