NCIS season 21 episode 4: ‘Left Unsaid’ sneak peeks

In just two days on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 21 episode 4 — a story titled “Left Unsaid.” So, what makes this story stand out?

While the past few episodes seemed to be largely about specific characters, it does look like we’re getting something different here. Based on the sneak peeks that are out there for this episode, it seems like the big part of the story here is simply about the case.

With that, we bring to you the story of Derek Bailey. What do we know about him at present? Well, he is a Petty Officer who has held that title for a surprisingly long time and refused a lot of promotions that have come his way. He has access to some sort of top-secret proposal, and he is also afraid of commitment. Because of this, nobody thought too much of it when he bailed right in the middle of a marriage proposal.

However, this time around things are different. As the aforementioned sneak peeks (watch here) reveal, Bailey had actually purchased a ring this time around and was ready to take the jump. How did a Petty Officer afford a ring of that size and clarity? Maybe that is also a part of the mystery…

Based on everything that we are seeing right now, the easiest assumption to make at present is that Bailey is someone who got in too deep on a project and someone wanted him dead because of it. Or, they are using him to get information out of him to fulfill their own needs. Rest assured, the entire NCIS team is going to have their hands full trying to figure this one out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

